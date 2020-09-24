Fox News host Dana Perino made an enticing pitch to viewers to download a Fox Corporation gambling app for next Tuesday’s presidential debate on his Thursday evening broadcast – yet there is only one problem, the app is owned by Fox and the debate moderator for the first debate will be Fox’s own Chris Wallace.

“This is exciting, while we’re waiting for it, you can enter for a free chance to win $25,000 from our friends at Fox Bet,” Perino said during the show’s “One More Thing” segment.

“Download the app and you pick six possible outcomes and then you watch the debate with us on Fox News on September 29th to see how it unfolds,” Perino said of the app, which lets users make prop bets, like guessing how the candidates will greet each other and who will say “America” first. “If it is free, easy, fun, you might even win cash,” the Fox host added.

“Download the Fox Bet app now to get started,” Perino urged.

Notably, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, who has presented some of the toughest interviews of Trump, will be moderating the first presidential debate.

