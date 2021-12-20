Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush appeared on Fox & Friends Monday morning to discuss Texas state efforts to build a border wall and floated the idea that private landowners are asking if they can shoot at illegal immigrants under trespassing laws that are being broken.

The nephew of 43rd President George W. Bush and candidate for Texas Attorney General mentioned shooting firearms at illegal immigrants as a means to show how dire the situation is. “I just wrapped up a week-long tour of the border from El Paso to McAllen and some landowners are asking can I shoot? Can I shoot to basically withstand the amount of surge that we are seeing?” he noted. “Of course, we want a more peaceful approach to this but building walls work.”

“Do you mean can I shoot?” Steve Doocy asked. “Can I use — have a firearm to protect my family or what do you mean by that?”

“That is correct,” Bush replied before making a not-so-subtle reference to a famous phrase put into the political discourse by his grandfather, former President George H. W. Bush.

“When you talk to farmers and ranchers, a lot of them describe a kindler gentler illegal immigration pattern in prior generations,” he said. “Now it has reached such a heightened level of violence and insecurity where farmers and ranchers, including the one we just built the first part of that wall, are now threatened on their own acreage and around their own property and that’s un-American.”

The number of illegal immigrants approaching the Southern U.S. border has increased dramatically over the past four or five years, peaking in 2021 and has sparked a meaningful debate about how the United States should welcome those seeing asylum or even a better life for themselves, or if the country is currently full and no one in need should be allowed in.

George P. Bush floating the idea of wanton sh0oting trespassers suggests a new and violent means by which private landholders will quite literally stand their ground against those who trespass against them.

Watch above via Fox News.

