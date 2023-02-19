Georgia’s Former Republican Lt. Governor: ‘It Might Take a Decade to Undo’ Harm Done By Fox to GOP, Elections

CNN commentator Geoff Duncan said Sunday that it could take a decade for the harm done to the GOP and elections by Fox News.

Speaking with Pamela Brown on CNN’s State of the Union, the Republican and former Lt. Governor of Georgia argued that Fox News hurt the Republican party by enabling ex-president Donald Trump and repeating his attacks on the process, despite their own privately shared misgivings.

On-air talent and Fox News executives and staff, it was revealed in documents that were made public as part of the Dominion lawsuit against the network, privately mocked, disagreed with, had doubts about, and otherwise exhibited their skepticism or outright rejection of false claims of fraud or other conspiracy theories put out by Trump, while nevertheless treating them as credible or even, in the case of opinion hosts like Tucker Carlson, purporting to buy in.

Duncan on Sunday said that the harm it caused to the Fox News audience — by far the largest in cable news — and one can surmise to the electoral process, will be long lasting.

“What happened on Fox News was hard for the Republican party, right?” said Duncan. “It allowed — it might take a decade to unwind some of those, the fanning of the flames of all these conspiracy theories, and it was painful to watch and listen to.”

Duncan went on to remark and expand on the idea that Fox News was pandering and catering to their audience to benefit the corporation’s bottom line, saying that all news media must find a “better balance” between the for-profit business model and the telling of real news.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com