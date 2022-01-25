Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera asked prime time host Tucker Carlson if he would like to see the U.S. become a more “authoritarian” country such as Hungary on Tuesday.

Carlson filmed from Hungary last August and interview controversial Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the time. The top-rated Fox host has announced plans to return to the country this week and is now promoting his new Fox Nation documentary titled, Hungary vs. Soros: The Fight For Civilization.

While joining The Five Tuesday to promote the documentary, Carlson repeated praise of Hungary and Orban while harshly criticizing George Soros. Carlson even took a shot at the state of democracy in the U.S.

“It’s not a radical country, it’s not a theocracy,” Carlson said of Hungary. “It’s a very sort of simple, sweet country with some problems like every country, but they kind of try to make it better. That’s all they do.”

Panelists on the show then quizzed Carlson about his thoughts on Orban, Soros, and democracy, before Rivera took the floor and stated:

Erica and I visited Budapest in the summer of 2020, they were looking forward to the elections coming up in April. Viktor Orban, the president, very controversial there, he’s thought of as authoritarian — also on the ballot is the fact that in Hungary, they are not allowed to teach LGBTQ facts of life until a kid is 18 or older.

Rivera asked, “Do you want America to be more like Hungary, is that why you did this?”

Carlson challenged the notion that Hungary is any more authoritarian than the U.S., appearing to cite those who have been jailed for participating in last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol as evidence:

I don’t know if I would say it’s authoritarian, I mean, they didn’t lock up hundreds of people without trial in solitary confinement for staging a political protest or trespassing. We did do that, and are still doing it. Nothing like that, as far as I know, is happening in Hungary, there are no political prisoners. Orban could lose by the way in the elections in April, so it’s hardly this monolithic, one-party state. It’s not like one party controls all the levers of government like is the case in this country. Look, I’m an American, I love America, I will always defend America, but the idea that Hungary is less a democracy than the U.S. or than Ukraine.

Carlson concluded, “Anyone who says that is either lying or doesn’t know anything.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

