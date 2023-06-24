Geraldo Rivera Strips Off Yet Again to Commemorate Departure From ‘The Five’

80-year-old Geraldo Rivera posted a topless photo to Twitter on Friday after announcing his departure from Fox News’ The Five.

“80 year old contemplating retirement,” wrote Rivera in the post, which showed him standing bare-chested in a pool of water.

80 year old contemplating retirement pic.twitter.com/Uk0y0ZG8yn — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 23, 2023

Nearly ten years prior, in July 2013, the Fox News star made headlines after he posted a grainy nude selfie which showed the lower half of his body being covered by a white towel. While he went on to delete the photo, it resulted in Rivera losing a speaking gig at Duquesne University, which condemned the post as “inappropriate.”

“I had a drink and, you know, I had taken that picture Saturday morning and I was looking at it, just going through and I said ‘you know, I gotta tweet this thing. I look pretty good for a 70-year-old,'” Rivera explained following the incident.

Since then, Rivera has posed topless on other occasions.

Whatever happens @DancingABC, I'm sure there's no future for me either as a dancer or @realDonaldTrump impersonator pic.twitter.com/n9svyd47km — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 29, 2016

Rivera announced this week that he would be leaving The Five and that his last appearance would air on June 30.

“It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large,” he tweeted.

Rivera added in a follow-up post on Friday, “I am unsure about my next career move & will announce next Friday here on Twitter & Live on @TheFive whether I stay with Fox or do something else, with your support.”

