Geraldo Rivera Strips Off Yet Again to Commemorate Departure From ‘The Five’
80-year-old Geraldo Rivera posted a topless photo to Twitter on Friday after announcing his departure from Fox News’ The Five.
“80 year old contemplating retirement,” wrote Rivera in the post, which showed him standing bare-chested in a pool of water.
Nearly ten years prior, in July 2013, the Fox News star made headlines after he posted a grainy nude selfie which showed the lower half of his body being covered by a white towel. While he went on to delete the photo, it resulted in Rivera losing a speaking gig at Duquesne University, which condemned the post as “inappropriate.”
“I had a drink and, you know, I had taken that picture Saturday morning and I was looking at it, just going through and I said ‘you know, I gotta tweet this thing. I look pretty good for a 70-year-old,'” Rivera explained following the incident.
Since then, Rivera has posed topless on other occasions.
Rivera announced this week that he would be leaving The Five and that his last appearance would air on June 30.
“It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large,” he tweeted.
Rivera added in a follow-up post on Friday, “I am unsure about my next career move & will announce next Friday here on Twitter & Live on @TheFive whether I stay with Fox or do something else, with your support.”
