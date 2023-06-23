Geraldo Says He May Exit Fox News After Departure From ‘The Five’

Geraldo Rivera shared today that he will announce his next career move on his last day at Fox News’ The Five.

Earlier this week, Rivera announced that his time as a panelist on The Five was coming to an end, saying, “It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy.” He included that he remains a “Correspondent at Large,” but his future plans were not made clear.

Today, the 80-year-old news veteran tweeted that he told Kilmeade on The Brian Kilmeade Show that he’d announce those plans next Friday on The Five and on Twitter, where he said, “I am unsure about my next career move & will announce next Friday here on Twitter & Live on @TheFive whether I stay with Fox or do something else, with your support.”

Just told @BrianKilmeade on his excellent WABC radio show in NY, (and many other stations across the country) that

Rivera responded to fans on Twitter who had some ideas for his next chapter, but one idea was had by many users: retirement. But Rivera has no intention of retiring:

That is really the $64 question. I am 80 and I’ve been doing this for 52 years. The problem with retiring though is my restless energy when it concerns issues important to the American people. I feel the need to speak out, as long as some people want to listen.

And someone else brought up one of his most memorable journalistic experiences, his trip to Al Capone’s vault:

Ha, I was waiting for Al Capone to come up.

Rivera is well-known for his scuffles with his fellow panelists on The Five, where he provided a liberal voice to counter the conservative opinions expressed by Fox News regulars Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfield, Jeanine Pirro, and more.

But as he told the Associated Press, it was Rivera’s choice to leave amid “a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences.” But he added: “It has been a rocky ride but it has also been an exhilarating adventure that spanned quite a few years. I hope it’s not my last adventure.”

