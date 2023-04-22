‘Get Ready’: NARAL President on MSNBC Says ‘Extremist’ Supreme Court ‘Definitely on the Ballot’ in 2024

NARAL Pro-Choice America president Mini Timmaraju said Saturday on MSNBC’s Symone that the “extremist” Supreme Court will be “on the ballot” in 2024, following multiple abortion-related decisions and rulings, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Filling in for Symone Sanders on Saturday, former RNC chair Michael Steele talked about the Court with Timmaraju and MSNBC analyst Joyce Vance, a former Obama-nominated U.S. attorney.

On Friday, the Court granted an emergency request to allow continued sale of mifepristone, commonly referred to as the abortion pill, blocking a ruling from District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas that would have restricted the sale of the FDA-approved drug.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented. MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Friday reacted by saying Alito is trying to “play mullah” on abortion.

Steele asked his guests why or even if the outcome was different from the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, and whether by granting the Biden administration’s emergency request and sending the case back to an appeals court.

Neither Vance nor Timmaraju found the decision indicative of moderation, and Timmaraju went on to say that her organization and others are “mobilizing” around “court reform.”

“Get ready for a 2024 where the court is definitely on the ballot,” she said.

TIMMARAJU: But more importantly, you know, this court is going through a significant legitimacy crisis. You know, the approvals for this court are at the lowest they’ve ever been. This is coming, this decision, in the wake of multiple ethics challenges and scandals involving Clarence Thomas, a Senate Judiciary hearing announced where they’ve asked Chief Justice John Roberts to show up in the Senate. So I don’t know. Joyce is the expert, but I don’t know that you could decouple the politics from this extremist court. And it’s so important that so many of our organizations are now mobilizing around court reform. I mean, you’ve seen some announcements the last few weeks of our organizations coming together to take this campaign to the American voters. And get ready for a 2024 where the court is definitely on the ballot. And how Congress treats the court and regulates the court is definitely a top priority for American voters.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

