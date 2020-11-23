Rudy Giuliani briefly addressed the Trump legal team’s split with Sidney Powell in an appearance on Lou Dobbs’ Fox Business program Monday.

To recap: Powell was being publicly touted as part of the team pursuing these legal challenges, including by Jenna Ellis and President Donald Trump himself. Powell was present at Giuliani’s wild press conference last week. And then over the weekend, the Trump team put out a statement distancing themselves from her, after she said that Brian Kemp was part of the vast voting machine conspiracy theory she has been pushing.

Publicly, Powell said she understands the move and is continuing her own fight, but the split raised eyebrows and speculation of whether she was thrown under the bus for going too far with her claims about rigged elections.

Dobbs asked Giuliani why there was this split in the first place.

Giuliani said, “I think it’s because we’re pursuing two different theories.”

He said their case is “misconduct of the election by state officials in at least five or six different states in which the misconduct of the election involved depravation of constitutional rights for the president.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

