GOP Congressman Shrugs Off Trump’s ‘Major Announcement’ Disappointment: ‘He Has a Huge Sense of Humor’

Fox Business host Stuart Varney asked Rep. James Comer (R-KY) on Thursday to react to former President Donald Trump’s “major announcement” – which he hyped earlier in the week complete with a cartoon image of him as ‘Superman.’

“Let’s get back to Trump’s big announcement. He’s got a new digital trading card collection. Kentucky Congressman and House Oversight Ranking Member James Comer joins me now. Forgive me, Congressman. We were expecting an announcement relating to the 2024 election and all we got was trading cards being sold for $99 each from Mr. Trump. Do you have any response to that?” Varney asked Comer.

“Well, the president is one of the world’s greatest marketers. He has a huge sense of humor. I know nothing about digital trading cards, but I’m pretty sure they’ll be very popular back home in Kentucky,” replied the conservative congressman.

“I guess he’s got a sense of humor. All right,” said Varney.

The $99 digital NFT cards, part of a market that has lost much of its value, immediately drew widespread mockery – even from President Joe Biden’s very tame Twitter account.

I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too… ✔️ Inflation’s easing

✔️ I just signed the Respect for Marriage Act

✔️ We brought Brittney Griner home

✔️ Gas prices are lower than a year ago

✔️ 10,000 new high-paying jobs in Arizona — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 15, 2022

