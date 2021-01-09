GOP Sen. Pat Toomey: ‘I Do Think The President Committed Impeachable Offenses’

When President Donald Trump was impeached the first time in 2019, the Democrat-controlled House voted to impeach him, but the Republican-controlled Senate did not have sufficient votes to convict and remove him from office. As House Democrats once again prepare Articles of Impeachment, they may have better chances of success due to the Democrats’ narrow majority in the Senate after winning both Georgia Senate runoffs — and a slowly growing number of Republicans publicly expressing willingness to vote against the president.

Last time around, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) was the sole Republican to vote for removal, and he has been scathing in his criticism of the president’s actions this week, which he expressly said constituted inciting an insurrection. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said on Friday that he is willing to “consider” voting for removal this time around, and now we can add Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) to that category as well.

Toomey was asked about the pending second impeachment on Journal Editorial Report on Fox News Saturday afternoon by the show’s host, Paul Gigot.

Toomey had not yet made up his mind completely, but was clearly willing to consider removing him from office.

“I don’t know the answer,” Toomey told Gigot, “but I have to say, I do think that the president’s behavior this week does disqualify him from serving — but we’ve got ten days left, eleven days left. He’s not going to be serving after that time. We’ll have a new president.”

“I don’t know whether logistically it’s actually even really possible or practical, and I’m not sure it’s desirable to attempt to force him out a day or two or three prior to the date on which he’s gonna be finished anyway,” Toomey continued. “I’m not clear that’s the best path forward, Paul.”

Gigot asked Toomey how he planned to vote, and Toomey said he was waiting to see the actual text of what House Democrats sent to the Senate before making a final decision.

“I don’t know what they are going to send over,” explained Toomey, “and one of the things I am concerned about, frankly, is whether the House would completely politicize something. I do think the president committed impeachable offenses, but I don’t know what is going land on the Senate floor, if anything.”

