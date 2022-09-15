GOP Senator Cornyn Runs Away from Lindsey Graham’s Abortion Bill: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Appropriate’

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) added his name to the growing list of Republicans who currently want nothing to do with Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) abortion bill ahead of the midterm elections.

On Tuesday, Graham introduced legislation that would impose a nationwide ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It includes exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother. If enacted, it would not affect state laws with even stricter policies.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and thus, a constitutional right to abortion. The court said abortion is a matter for the states or Congress to decide.

With less than two months until the elections, Graham has taken heat from conservatives who are concerned the issue will hurt them at the polls.

Appearing on Thursday’s America Reports on Fox News, Cornyn said he doesn’t support Graham’s proposal.

“What was your reaction to the 15-week abortion ban he pitched on Tuesday?” asked anchor Sandra Smith.

Cornyn largely evaded the question, instead choosing to state he’s “proudly pro-life” and criticized Democrats for becoming “increasingly anti-life.” He called for a middle ground on the issue.

“So, do you not support, then, Senator Cornyn, the idea of a federal ban on abortion after 15 weeks?” anchor John Roberts pressed.

“I certainly support restrictions on abortion up through and including the time of delivery,” the senator answered. “But I don’t think it’s appropriate for us at the federal level after fighting all these years to return this power to the states to say this is our authority.”

Watch above via Fox News.

