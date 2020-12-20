Last week, Senator John Barrasso (R- WY) responded to a question about who won the election by actually calling it a “gotcha.”

Chris Wallace confronted Barrasso Sunday about that answer to whether he has accepted that Joe Biden won.

“You dismissed it as a gotcha question,” Wallace said. “How, senator, is it a gotcha to ask who is going to be the president one month from today?”

Barrasso started by saying the press isn’t “satisfied” if you “don’t give a one-word answer.”

He continued by saying he talked about the Constitution, but then added, “I accept what has happened in the election and with the Electoral College.”

“Will Joe Biden be the next president of the United States?” Wallace asked.

“Yes he will,” Barrasso said.

“You accept that?” Wallace clarified.

“I do,” Barrasso said.

“Okay. That wasn’t so hard,” Wallace said with a laugh.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

