Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue drew cheers from the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) by falsely claiming Donald Trump is still actually the president of the United States.

Unanue has been a favorite of the MAGAverse ever since he praised Trump during an appearance at the White House last year while the former president was still in office. He solidified his celebrity status among conservatives when he blasted the supposed “suppression of speech” from Trump critics who responded to his remarks by calling for a boycott on Goya.

As it were, Unanue spoke at CPAC, which overwhelmingly functioned as a celebration of Trump’s lasting GOP influence despite his presidency ending with insurrection and impeachment. Trump and his supporters continue to push the false claim that the 2020 election was corrupted by mass voter fraud, and MSNBC obtained footage of Unanue pronouncing Trump the “legitimate,” “still actual” president.

My biggest honor today is going to be that, I think, we’re going to be on the same stage as, in my opinion, the real, the legitimate, and the still actual president of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

Unanue’s comments come a month after Goya’s board of directors voted to censure him and restrict his capacity to speak with the media about politics or the company. This action was taken after Unanue continued to sow doubt over the election’s legitimacy after the Jan. 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

