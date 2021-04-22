Greg Gutfeld Bashes Fox News’ Pandemic Safety Protocols, Blames ‘Legal B.S.’

On Thursday’s edition of The Five on Fox News, cohost Greg Gutfeld panned his employer’s current Covid-19 safety protocols.

After railing against outdoor mask wearing by saying, “This is an indoor illness, not an outdoor illness,” Gutfeld turned his ire toward Fox News and how it is handling the pandemic, specifically its policies on social distancing and virtual networking:

And I will say this and then I will shut up. We are hypocrites when we are giving our own advice on this because all of us I believe have been vaccinated. Some of us have had Covid and been vaccinated which essentially makes you super human. Lecturing people on the science as we are sitting in our isolated boxes, is it really correct? I think that it’s like, ‘we have to send a message.’ I mean, what message are we sending by being separate right now? I think it’s time to return to the studio. And start seeing each other, looking at each other in the eye when we’re talking so we know they are not interrupting each other so we can actually–I feel like every day we’re in a batting cage and I would rather like to be passing the ball around. And we weigh the benefits and the risks. So let’s get back in the studio. There’s no science. We have the vaccines and we have the rapid testing. There is no reason for us to be doing this all the time, unless it’s legal B.S., which is the case for everything in life. We’re controlled by lawyers. Sorry!

Fox News has yet to respond to Mediaite’s request for comment. The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona suggested Gutfeld “went rogue.”

The Five briefly went back to filming in studio last September, sitting on stools six feet apart, but returned to remote video after Williams, who is 67 years old and a cancer survivor, contracted Covid-19.

Earlier this month, Gutfeld’s Saturday night gig The Greg Gutfeld Show was moved to weeknights at 11 p.m. and renamed Gutfeld! The show showed strong ratings in its first week in the time slot, topping NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

