The Five‘s Greg Gutfeld forcefully dismissed as a “hoax” the bombshell The Atlantic story about President Donald Trump —which has been partially confirmed by his own network — and strongly implied the report was the result of a conspiracy between the magazine and the Joe Biden campaign.

The Fox personality made his incendiary comments to co-host Jesse Watters on Friday afternoon in reference to the shocking report about Trump insulting war dead and veterans, barely an hour after Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin corroborated much of The Atlantic‘s reporting with her own sources.

“We have seen anonymously sourced stories like this against the president for quite some time,” Watters said to Gutfeld. “What do your instincts tell you about this one?”

“Don’t you find at the least bit questionable that the Biden campaign, perhaps the slowest, clumsiest entity since Joe Biden himself already had an ad made based on this hoax?” Gutfeld said, launching right into an unfounded accusation of collusion between the press and the Democratic nominee. “So this is obviously coordinated. The timing is way too perfect, the questions were planned, the press are involved, it’s pretty — I have to say, I gotto give them credit for coming up with something, this pretty disgusting, but that’s the real story.”

In fact, the quick-turn, one-minute ad based on The Atlantic‘s story did not come from the Biden campaign, but was released on Friday morning from VoteVets, an anti-Trump veteran’s organization.

“If you do not see this, you are blind. There are no sources, it’s already debunked by I think four other sources including Bolton who is no fan of Trump,” Gutfeld claimed. Along with the Fox News confirmation, other elements of the story have been confirmed the Associated Press and the Washington Post.

“It feels like this was created in a lab and unleashed at the time when they saw Joe collapsing,” Gutfeld went on, continuing to push the Biden camp-media conspiracy. “This is the first Hail Mary of maybe 50 Hail Marys that you will see, and you have to ask, ‘Will it work?’ Well, where the targets here? The targets of his scam are military families who are naturally pro-Trump, because he has been so good with the military, so they are going right at his strength. And he has to fight back.”

Gutfeld’s claim about military support for the president is belied, however, by a recent Military Times poll that found Trump at a 50% unfavorable rating among U.S. service members and Biden beating him by several points in a head-to-head match-up.

