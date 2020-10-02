Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld said on The Five Friday, amid the news that President Donald Trump would be going to Walter Reed, that the Commander-in-Chief put himself “on the line” with his approach to the coronavirus.

“Trump didn’t hide himself from the virus,” Gutfeld said. “And the reason why he didn’t hide from the viruses is because he didn’t want America to hide from the virus. If he was going to ask America to get back to work… and experience a risk, he was going to do the same thing. He was going to walk out there on that battlefield with you and not sit somewhere in a basement and tell you how you’ve got to get back to work, but not go out himself.”

Gutfeld commended Trump for putting himself “on the line” and said, “As someone trying to convey a message that we’re going to get through this and things are going to be better, he had to walk that walk. He had to do that. He could have scared the crap out of everybody, but he refused and it goes back to his original point about trying to make sure the positive attitude is maintained along with a sense of concern. He took the risk. He got the virus. That’s because was doing it for us.”

Juan Williams said they should send their best wishes to Trump, before calling out his leadership on the virus and pointing to more dismissive comments Trump made and how he “was mocking” Joe Biden over his mask-wearing.

Gutfeld shot back, “None of the ‘ha ha, told you so” audience never disagreed with the experts when they said don’t get masks because they were hoarding. None of the ‘ha ha, I told you so’ experts ever agreed with Trump about the travel ban. None of the ‘ha ha, I told you so’ experts said anything when de Blasio or Pelosi said live life as normal. So I think you people don’t deserve the prize of ‘aha, I told you so’ if you didn’t share the risk and make a statement at the start.”

