Greg Kelly: ‘Swamp Snake’ Kevin McCarthy ‘Wet His Pants’ for Wanting Trump to Resign ‘After One Riot’

Newsmax host Greg Kelly isn’t pleased with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after leaked audio showed McCarthy wanted Trump out of office after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In a recording of a phone call among House Republican leadership on Jan. 10, 2021, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) asks McCarthy, if he thinks Donald Trump will resign after inflaming a violent mob that later stormed the Capitol.

“My gut tells me no, I’m seriously thinking of having that conversation with him tonight. I haven’t talked to him in a couple of day,” McCarthy replied. “From what I know of him, I mean you guys know him too, do you think he’d ever back away? But, what I think I’m going to do, is I’m going to call him.”

Kelly addressed those comments on Friday.

“Kevin McCarthy. Republican, they say?” he mused. “I’ve always had my doubts about him, but now? Well, they’re confirmed.”

The host aired a separate audio clip of McCarthy stating he will talk to Trump about resigning, as he appeared to believe Congress would vote to impeach and convict the president.

“I think the only discussion I would have with him is that I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign. I mean, that would be my take,” said McCarthy. “But I don’t think he would take it. But I don’t know.”

Kelly repeated McCarthy’s words and shredded the House minority leader.

“Kevin McCarthy is a swamp snake,” he stated. “He’s a career politician, and we don’t like him. Alright? He doesn’t belong there, and in a moment of crisis, he wet his pants. Sorry. And he was outflanked by Liz Cheney of all people!”

The host sarcastically asked if McCarthy ever spoke with the Democratic leadership about the civil unrest in 2020 amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

“And he says the president should resign after one riot – that may have been facilitated by Democrats oh by the way?”

He concluded the segment by stating, “He should never be speaker,” and suggested that if Republicans retake the House, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) should become speaker instead.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com