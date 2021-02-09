Fox News host Greg Gutfeld raged against the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Tuesday, expressing outrage that someone could be impeached for “speech” and blasting anchors at his own network for their coverage of Trump.

Gutfeld first condemned Democrats for impeaching Trump after allegedly ignoring violence that accompanied protests against police brutality last summer.

“I hold all violence in contempt, and I will not be lectured by hypocrites who favor one mob or the other,” Gutfeld exclaimed. “If you don’t see all violence as bad, you are not worth my time!”

Gutfeld went on to complain that Trump — whose supporters attacked the Capitol in a riot that killed at least five people after he convinced them the 2020 election was stolen when it was not — is being impeached “over speech.”

“These people pretend that they are concerned about the abuse of power, they are impeaching a private citizen over speech, a citizen who is proxy for 75 million voters. It’s not about Trump, it’s about you!”

Gutfeld continued to bash some unnamed, insufficiently MAGA anchors at Fox News for their coverage of the last administration:

They are participating in a circus with a predetermined outcome for failure as people die from Covid! So before you say that Trump undermined democracy by questioning the validity of an election, if you believe that is true, then every anchor on MSNBC, every anchor on CNN, and a few anchors here at Fox News who also undermined democracy for four freaking years with the Russian hoax, they’re guilty too! Once you open this door, my friend, everyone is guilty.

While some Fox anchors on the news side of the network rejected Trump’s baseless claims the election was stolen from him, Gutfeld himself said Trump supporters are “justified” in not trusting the results of the election — a claim rejected by every court that heard it.

After Gutfeld’s rant, Dana Perino cut in to note that the Senate had voted that Trump’s impeachment trial was indeed constitutional, prompting a scoff from Gutfeld.

“Hey, I’m just reporting the news,” Perino said. “I didn’t vote.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

