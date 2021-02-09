Chris Cuomo Triumphs Over Tucker Carlson in the Demo Monday; Fox Gets Most Viewers in Prime Time

CNN’s Chris Cuomo beat Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for viewers in the valuable A25-54 demographic Monday, while MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was the top performer in cable news in both total viewers and in the demo.

Cuomo Prime Time had 519,000 viewers in the demo, while Tucker Carlson Tonight had 510,000, according to data from Nielsen. The Rachel Maddow Show outpaced both shows in the demo, with 577,000. In total viewers, Carlson’s 3.5 million topped Cuomo’s 2.22 million to be the second most-watched show Monday, but Maddow was again first, with 3.56 million total viewers.

Fox News was the most-watched in prime time, averaging 2.91 million total viewers, and 428,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 2.81 million, and 438,000 in the demo. CNN, while having the fewest total viewers in prime time, 1.98 million, had the most in the demo, with 483,000.

MSNBC was most-watched in total day, with 1.68 million total viewers, and 249,000 in the demo. Fox was second, with 1.58 million total viewers and 233,000 in the demo. CNN had 1.41 million total viewers, and the most in the demo for the day, 332,000.

MSNBC was also most-watched in the early morning, with Morning Joe getting 1.25 million total viewers, and the most in the demo, 194,000. Fox and Friends was next, with 1 million total viewers, and 166,000 in the demo. New Day on CNN averaged 803,000 total viewers and 177,000 in the demo.

Fox had three of the five most-watched shows in total viewers Monday, with Carlson in the second spot, Hannity in third (2.94 million total, 418,000 in the demo), and The Five in fourth (2.86 million total, 348,000 in the demo). MSNBC held the other two spots in the top five: Maddow was the most-watched, and The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell was fifth, with 2.65 million total viewers, and 391,000 in the demo.

CNN had three of the five most-watched shows among viewers in the demo, with Cuomo in second, Anderson Cooper 360 in fourth (473,000 in the demo, 1.96 million total), and Erin Burnett OutFront in fifth (462,000 in the demo, 1.84 million total). Maddow was first with viewers in the demo, and Carlson was third.

