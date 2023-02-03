Gutfeld Rips Critics Dismissing Cancel Culture After Louis C.K. Plays Madison Square Garden: ‘That’s Not Logic’

Greg Gutfeld tore into critics of Louis C.K. arguing his latest show at Madison Square Garden is proof that cancel culture doesn’t exist.

Louis C.K. had his FX series cancelled, a film scrapped, and a number of other deals go down the drain after multiple women in 2017 accused him of sexual misconduct. The comedian admitted to many of the incidents and mostly disappeared for awhile, but has been staging a comeback in recent years.

Louis C.K.’s comeback ultimately led to a massive show at Madison Square Garden, prompting critics to dismiss cancel culture fears. The comedian has been busy, but he’s mostly been working independently, releasing a comedy special and film through his own website. The comedian’s established success, Gutfeld said, is why he’s a poor example of cancel culture.

The Fox News host, who previously guest starred on C.K.’s Louie, highlighted multiple people claiming the Louis C.K. show debunks cancel culture, but also made clear he did not “condone” the comedian’s past behavior.

Gutfeld said:

“But you see the point, that C.K. sells out an arena means that there is no such thing as cancel culture, that’s not logic, it’s not even thinking. Using that reasoning, Louis C.K. never exposed himself to those women because, well, he didn’t do it to you or me either. Meanwhile, the same people pushing the notion of microaggressions think losing years of your career and friends and being publicly shamed aren’t punishment enough. In a way, you really have to kill yourself, and then they announce when that doesn’t happen and their dreams don’t work out that the drooling mob that they riled up, it really doesn’t exist at all.”

Louis C.K. and others like J.K. Rowling, Joe Rogan, and Dave Chappelle have the “resources” to survive “public persecutions,” Gutfeld argued, while anonymous people who find themselves called out by mobs on social media for out of context incidents meanwhile disappear into obscurity.

“That’s why we need to keep fighting this crap,” Gutfeld said. “You can’t let the cancelers keep you from doing what you do best, especially if it’s for a laugh, because if comedians can’t say ridiculous and sometimes awful things, then we are all screwed.”

