Fox News’ Sean Hannity mocked Rachel Maddow tonight––who he nicknamed “Roswell Maddow” over her Trump-Russia coverage––for being one of NBC’s Democratic primary debate moderators.

NBC News is holding two back-to-back debates on June 26th and 27th. Lester Holt will moderate for both hours––joined in the 1st hour by Savannah Guthrie and José Diaz-Balart, and joined by Chuck Todd and Maddow in the 2nd hour.

Hannity said Maddow moderating shows the media won’t hold “any of their fake news fanatics accountable,” calling her “the single biggest liar, conspiracy theorist in the country.”

He also swiped at CNN’s Jim Acosta before saying this to Jesse Watters and Sean Spicer about Maddow moderating:

“Here’s what we’re going to do. We’ll have a debate moderated by me, the great one [Mark Levin], Rush Limbaugh, Jesse can join us, and Laura [Ingraham] and Tucker [Carlson]. How’s that?”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com