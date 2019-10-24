Fox News host Sean Hannity continues to bring in a massive audience, but also continues to face stringent competition from MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow — particularly in the key demographic.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Hannity was the number one cable news program on Wednesday, netting 3.261 million total viewers. However, The Rachel Maddow Show brought in 588,000 viewers in the coveted adults aged 25-54 demographic, and coming close to Hannity’s total audience with 3.215 million total viewers.

Hannity only saw 502,000 viewers in the demographic, a category in which he also trailed fellow primetime Fox host Tucker Carlson.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was watched by 3.179 million total viewers and 594,000 in the demo. Carlson’s competition on MSNBC, Chris Hayes posted 355,000 in the demo and 2.055 million overall viewers for Wednesday’s edition of All In with Chris Hayes.

For the 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. hours, CNN finished well behind both Fox News and MSNBC’s programing. Anderson Cooper brought in 342,000 viewers in the demo and 1.239 million overall for AC360, while Chris Cuomo saw 318,000 in the demo and 1.325 million viewers overall for Cuomo Primetime.

In the world of late night cable programming, MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Brian Williams continues to be strong in both the demo and overall viewers – drawing 319,000 and 1.878 million, respectively.

The Shannon Bream-anchored Fox News at Night saw 263,000 viewers in the demo and 1.289 million overall during the 11 p.m. hour. CNN Tonight’s second hour, which has occasionally subbed in analyst Laura Coates instead of Don Lemon for special impeachment coverage in recent weeks, drew 202,000 in the demo and 745,000 overall viewers.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]