Hannity Praises Trump Campaign Ad: ‘Everything In There Is True’ (It’s Not)

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 22nd, 2020, 11:02 pm

Sean Hannity, tonight on his Fox News show, played President Donald Trump‘s latest campaign ad while adding a personal approval of the ad stating that “everything in there is true.”

At least one of the claims in the Trump campaign ad, which was billed by Hannity as all being true, includes a claim on tax cuts which has been fact-checked, and deemed false.

The claim made by the Trump campaign and aired on Hannity states that under the administration the “largest tax cuts and reforms in history” was enacted into law.

An AP fact-check of the claim from the Trump administration concluded that President Donald Trump‘s “tax cuts are nowhere close to the biggest in U.S. history.”

