Hannity, Trump Campaign Rip Bernie Sanders for Shushing Baby: ‘No One is Safe From Bernie’s Rage’

Everyone from Sean Hannity to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign lashed out at Bernie Sanders for allegedly snapping and raging at a squealing baby during a campaign event.

At a campaign event in Epsom, New Hampshire this week, Sanders was speaking with a supporter about self-rationing prescription medications when a baby in the audience piped in with some (frankly incoherent) squeals.

Sanders pointed in the direction of the din and said “If we could keep that down a little bit? OK. Thanks.”

The baby cooed more quietly as Sanders collected his thoughts and continued.

That moment prompted many conservatives to claim that Sanders “snapped” at a baby, like former Love Connection host Chuck Woolery.

Bernie Sanders Snaps at Crying Baby, “Can We Keep That Down a Bit?” (VIDEO) https://t.co/zQAnL0qJRw pic.twitter.com/LpvkCOnHmz — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) September 5, 2019

One Trump campaign official — Deputy Director of Communications Zach Parkinson — tweeted the video along with the claim that “Sanders not feeling the Bern for kids in the audience yesterday..”

Sanders not feeling the Bern for kids in the audience yesterday… pic.twitter.com/GmXpyp96tB — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) September 4, 2019

Fox News host Sean Hannity took things up yet another notch by claiming that “No one is safe from Bernie’s rage” at Sanders rallies, “not even a baby or a kid.”

Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy took a lighter tone Thursday morning, saying “Turns out Bernie Sanders is the baby whisperer. If elected president he can quiet screaming kids.”

As it turns out, though, a review of the full event shows that the baby did not heed Sanders’ gentle request, and continued to interject. Sanders, to his credit, shushed no more. Point: baby.

Watch the full video above starting at the 8-minute mark, via Ryan Glover.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com