Harris Faulkner Blasts Doug Emhoff’s Motorcade Blocking Handicap Spots: ‘Grab the Privilege and Ride It Home, Cowboy’

Fox News co-host Harris Faulkner blasted Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s motorcade for blocking handicap parking spots.

The video showed Emhoff’s motorcade blocking those spots as Emhoff approached it after shopping at Whole Foods in Brentwood, Calif., last week. The motorcade appeared to violate the California Vehicle Code, which states “it is unlawful for any person to park or leave standing any vehicle in a stall or space designated for disabled persons and disabled veterans … unless the vehicle displays either a special identification license plate … or a distinguishing placard.”

The Secret Service declined to comment to The New York Post about the matter.

“I think this is one of those just grab the privilege and ride it home, cowboy,” said Faulkner during Monday’s Outnumbered. “Like, I just don’t think they think deep enough to something that his wife might have said earlier about, you know, giving an advantage to those who might need it at a time, that sort of thing. I really don’t think it was mean-spirited, but it is one other thing that’s politically dangerous. It’s oblivious.”

In 2019, Emhoff’s wife, then-Senator Kamala Harris, spoke in favor of the disability community.

“When we ensure that every American with disabilities is able to fully participate in our schools, our workplaces, and all aspects of our communities, our country is stronger,” she said.

