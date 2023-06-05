Harris Faulkner Claims She Was Booted from Unspecified Restaurant for Praying

Harris Faulkner tried her hand at hosting Monday’s Fox News Tonight, which for now is being helmed by a rotating stable of network personalities. The show’s A block featured a heavy barrage of patriotism and Christianity in what is perhaps Faulkner’s opening salvo to ultimately land a primetime hosting job.

The Faulkner Focus host portrayed the United States as a country that has lost its way under President Joe Biden and Democrats more broadly. According to Faulkner, the country needs more patriotism and God.

“The Lord has determined I am a woman,” she told viewers. “And my pronouns are U.S.A. Our nation’s soul is at stake. And we really only have a couple of choices, three, really: We can be bad at protecting the greatest nation on the Earth. We can be average at protecting the greatest nation on the Earth. Or we can be elite at protecting the greatest nation on Earth. We know who we are. And we know whose we are.”

Faulkner then claimed she was once kicked out of a restaurant because she prayed over a meal. The host did not provide any details:

For those of us who believe, we must be bold in our faith right now. When you gather in public spaces, pray thankfully over your food – even when the server gives you the stink eye or tells the manager that your peaceful grace is triggering them. Had it happen to me. I’ve been asked to leave a restaurant for openly bowing my head in prayer hands. In America. It’s all good. They don’t deserve my money anyway.

She concluded, “My faith determines my values. And I hope you’re living by your values and what brings you joy and peace and love.”

Fox News will continue cycling through guest hosts until a permanent one is decided on, though that person may be hosting in a different time slot. Last month, it was reported that Sean Hannity will be moved to the 8 p.m. hour currently occupied by Fox News Tonight – the successor show to Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The network says no decision has been made.

Watch above via Fox News.

