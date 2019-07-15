Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner put the focus on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Ilhan Omar on Monday as she covered the firestorm surrounding President Donald Trump‘s racist tweets.

Shortly after Trump’s presser where he reaffirmed his position that progressive Democrats can leave the country if they keep criticizing America, Faulkner had former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer on Outnumbered Overtime to react to Trump’s slams on Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The controversy has swirled around Trump’s tweets where he said that the four congresswomen – three were born in America and Omar is a naturalized Somalian refugee – can “go back” where they came from.

“So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Fleischer disagreed with Trump’s tweets, saying “the vulnerability of Twitter in the hands of a counterpuncher is we can go too far.” When Fleischer noted how Trump has gone after Omar’s alleged anti-Semitism, Faulkner interrupted him to ask if Pelosi should file a resolution against Omar if she plans to do so against Trump.

“If that’s the case, and you can see these things on record from Congresswoman Omar. You can see these things on record from others who have either tweeted in the so-called #Squad, is it fair then for Nancy Pelosi not to also not have some sort of resolution about that anti-Semitic language as some have called and understand it to be?”

The conversation continued with Faulkner wondering what was the point of this fight, to which, Fleischer brought things back to how Trump’s comments were “inappropriate” and un-presidential.

The accusations of anti-semitism against Omar are rooted in her criticisms of Israel and various people supporting the country’s policies. In one example from earlier this year, Omar drew controversy when she suggested that Republican support for Israel is tied to the influence of pro-Israel lobbying on U.S. politics.

Watch above, via Fox News.

