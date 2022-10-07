Tucker Carlson aired the second part of his interview with Kanye West Friday night, and like the previous portion of the sit-down, the rapper uttered some wild statements.

Thursday, West claimed the media pushes an agenda to keep singer and rapper Lizzo overweight as part of a “genocide” of Black Americans. He also said his life has been threatened for his wearing of a MAGA hat, ripped Jared Kushner as a geopolitical grifter and criticized his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for “putting her ass out” for the world to see.

Friday’s portion of the interview was no less enthralling, as the rapper and fashion mogul touched on a number of topics and shared his views on them.

Here are the wildest quotes from Friday’s portion of the interview:

West suggested people at the retail giant The Gap might have known of the Uvalde school shooting in advance.

The rapper discussed the deaths of Black Americans, whom he said are systemically killed, before he pivoted to discussing the shooting in Uvalde, Texas:

I felt like the people at the Gap knew about the school shooting that Matthew McConaughey was talking about before it even happened. It was so in sync, the information. And then I heard about it on the radio driving. And I was like, am I in the Truman Show right now?

West said he frequently tells Candace Owens she needs to watch the 1998 film, which is about a man who is unwittingly living inside a 24-hour TV show.

“I am not saying that they did, but it felt so in sync, this idea of like this media rush over the 78 specific outlets that influence,” he added.

West is annoyed by people who are “less successful” than him asking about his mental state.

Carlson noted West is routinely written off as mentally ill.

West complained murders of young Black people in Chicago are not communicated to the country through a “coordinated” message.

“Have I reached Alex Jones territory yet?” he joked. The Alex Jones comment was uttered in the context of the Uvalde comment mentioned above.

West said:

What I am saying is they keep on using the “he’s crazy, he’s crazy” thing, and it hurts my feelings when people say that. It hurts my feelings that people can ask me, are you OK? Especially like, I got an ego. Someone that’s less successful than me having the right to ask me about me, like they are a f*cking doctor.

West said his behavior was erratic in the past because he couldn’t come right out and express his support for former President Donald Trump.

It drove me crazy to not be able to say that I liked Trump. Think about it. It’s me. Imagine me not being able to say what I wanted. What was the point of being famous? What was the point of having millions of people love your music? What was the point of having a voice if you can’t even use your own voice and connect it to your own opinions?

“That’s where the bipolarity is,” he said. “You’ve got something you are thinking, but you are told you are not allowed to say it in public.”

West maintained he does not suffer from bipolar disorder.

“Nike is gerrymandering Black people.”

West discussed the country’s most successful companies and complained (it appeared so, as West jumped around topics with some frequency) Nike was not among them.

As he complained bands that are popular with Black Americans do not rank among those at the top, he said, “[Nike] is there as an influencer because Black people love Nike. So, Nike is like a company that is redlining and gerrymandering Black people.”

He concluded that American companies have “weird operators,” or CEOS, who are in their positions for “control.”

He has the “vision” to save and guide the country.

After Carlson noted West appears “hopeful” for the future of the country, West responded:

Absolutely, because I have the vision for it. I understand the ecosystem. I understand how to even liberate big pharma. I have solutions for the future. I don’t have the entire vision. Certain things are just in front of me and they happen when they are supposed to happen.

West suggested placing centers across from Planned Parenthood locations to urge women against abortion.

After he discussed his “vision” for a better life, he spoke of establishing a “monastery” to help struggling people with children, or women who are having children. He said such a place would “not turn anyone away.”

“What I am doing is saying [is], let’s put a place across the street from the Planned Parenthood and say this is a place that when you decide to have your child, this child can have the best opportunity at life,” he said.

You can watch portions of West’s lengthy interview with Tucker Carlson here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com