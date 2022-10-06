Kanye West Tells Tucker Carlson Media is Working to Keep Lizzo Fat as a ‘Genocide of the Black Race’

Kanye West said the media is working to keep people such as singer and rapper Lizzo overweight as part of a campaign of “genocide” toward the Black community.

West made the declaration during his lengthy interview on Fox News Thursday with host Tucker Carlson. The duo discussed a number of topics, including West’s anti-abortion stance, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his support for former President Donald Trump.

The conversation made its way toward Lizzo, who generated headlines last month when she twerked as she played a 200-year-old flute that belonged to former President James Madison.

West said:

When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots – that’s a term for – it’s like telemarketer callers, like on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it’s actually unhealthy. Let’s get aside from the fact whether it’s fashion and vogue, which it’s not – or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own. It’s actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it’s demonic.

Carlson commented he has noticed people attempt to promote being unhealthy. He asked West why he believes that is happening.

“It’s the genocide of the Black race,” West said. “They want to kill us in any way they can. Planned Parenthood was made by Margaret Sanger, a known eugenist, with the KKK.

West also criticized his ex-wife for being over 40 and putting her “ass out,” when she should be behaving like a Christian mother to their “four Black children.”

“Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview Magazine and put her ass out while she’s a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four Black children.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

