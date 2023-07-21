‘He’s Just So Stupid!’ Joe Scarborough Brutally Mocks Trump For ‘Threatening Jack Smith’ Over Jail Time

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough brutally mocked ex-President Donald Trump for threatening language in response to the prospect of Special Counsel Jack Smith throwing him in jail.

Trump was asked about the prospect of Smith having him jailed over the new charges he’s likely facing, and replied by repeatedly calling that “very dangerous” because “we do have a tremendously passionate group of voters, much more passion than they had in 2020 and much more passion than they had in 2016.”

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough mocked Trump’s threats, and joked that just looking at a photo of Smith is a frightening experience:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Yeah, I don’t know if Donald Trump understands he’s doing well. He’s talking like a mobster. Yeah, it’d be a shame if they’d be very dangerous for Jack Smith it…

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Wouldn’t want another riot…

JOE SCARBOROUGH: … want to. And they’re more dangerous now than they were in 2020 or 2017. Worse, Gene. He’s just so stupid! He really is. He just doesn’t understand. He’s going up against the feds.

He doesn’t understand that he can’t bully and bluster and threaten his way out of criminal charges that are coming because he broke the law, because he stole nuclear secrets, because he stole secret plans to attack Iran, because he stole secret military secrets, because he has people all around him. All around him on January the sixth. That are testifying against him. No Democrats, no moderate Republicans, all Trumpers.

Donald Trump, everybody that he has ever hired has gone before the grand jury. Everybody that was around him, January the sixth went before the grand jury. All Trumpers! And he’s going to be charged for some of the most serious crimes in America.

And his response? His response, instead of talking to his lawyer saying, “hey, get me a deal, I don’t know what it’s going to look like, but get me a deal because they’ve got me dead to rights. My own people are the people testifying against me. Get me deal.”

Instead of that. He goes on an Iowa radio show and like a mobster, threatens Jack Smith. Has he not looked at pictures of Jack Smith? This guy looks like the judge on Andor. All right. Yes, he looks like the guy that takes the good guy from the Star Wars galaxy and throws him into jail for life. He doesn’t understand.

Oh, my God! Look, I’m scared. You just scared me by putting this picture up!

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Yeah.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: What does he think? Jack Smith is going to be intimidated by mob-like threats, Gene.

EUGENE ROBINSON: Yeah, and that’s not going to happen. Judgment looks like a pretty intense guy, and he looks like he’s not going to take any of this from Donald Trump.