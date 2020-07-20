One of the most notable exchanges from President Donald Trump’s big interview with Chris Wallace was a back-and-forth about Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities that segued into Wallace questioning the president about the cognitive test he bragged about taking.

On MSNBC Monday night, Joy Reid spoke with Hillary Clinton on the debut of The ReidOut about the campaign and brought up this particular issue.

“I mean this in all seriousness,” Reid asked. “Are you concerned based on Donald Trump’s behavior about his — you know, his needling Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities, are you concerned about Donald Trump’s?”

“I think anybody who has watched him over the last four years has to be concerned and particularly watched his total absence of leadership with respect to the pandemic,” Clinton responded.

She continued:

“You know, if you were really looking for somebody to try to help our country get through this terrible virus that has cost jobs and lives and disrupted our society and economy, clearly he has failed. He’s failed at the most fundamental job of being a president. So yes, I am concerned. I’m concerned because he does not seem up to the job, he doesn’t seem capable of having the attention, the concentration, the focus, the discipline to stay with a problem like the pandemic poses. He seems to be unfortunately impulsive on what he said and does, which confuses a lot of people, governors, mayors, others who are trying to figure out how to save lives and save jobs.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

