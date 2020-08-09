Hillary Clinton: Trump’s Executive Actions Are Just a Stunt

Former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appeared on MSNBC Sunday morning and spoke with Zerlina Maxwell on AM Joy about the executive action President Donald Trump announced regarding covid relief.

Maxwell said that with the pandemic continuing to spread, “The existential dread that so many folks felt when Donald Trump was elected — it’s all coming home to roost now.”

She talked with Clinton about “the country club autocrat” making those announcements Suatrday, asking, “What kind of president-ing is that?”

“It’s a stunt,” Clinton said. “There’s no doubt about it. It’s most likely, as even Republican senators have said unconstitutional, bypassing the Congress, trying to spend money that he has no authority to direct. But it’s also meant to be a diversion from the hard work Congress should be engaged in to provide the kind of relief that tens of millions of Americans need.”

More specifically, Clinton said Trump “signaled he’s going after Social Security and Medicare” with his announcement about a payroll tax cut.”

“I don’t know if he understood that,” Clinton added, “you never know what he knows and doesn’t know about how the government operates, but basically he was talking about ending the financial contributions we all make into Social Security and Medicare through the payroll tax.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

