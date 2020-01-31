With the Senate expected to vote down witnesses and acquit the president, historian Jon Meacham said on NBC today that POTUS “is functionally a monarch at this point.”

In a segment first flagged by NewsBusters, Meacham said during NBC News’ impeachment trial coverage that you can argue now “Donald Trump may well have now become the most powerful president in American history.”

“He has such a standing with his political base,” Meacham continued, “that senior United States senators have decided that though he is guilty, they are not going to risk the wrath of the people in order to follow through on what is clearly spelled out in the Constitution.”

Right now it looks like the Senate will vote against calling additional witnesses in the president’s impeachment trial, with key Republicans like Lamar Alexander announcing their votes earlier.

“It was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and to withhold United States aid to encourage that investigation,” Alexander said. “But the Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year’s ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate.”

Meacham continued on to say, “The idea that what President Trump has done — and this is why the example going forward is fraud — President Trump is functionally a monarch at this point. If the king does it, it’s okay. That’s what we’re seeing unfold in Washington right now. And I think all Americans, whether you support the President or you don’t, should pause significantly and think about the long-term implications of having a president who is above the law.”

You can watch above, via NBC News.

