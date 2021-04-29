Hours After Trump Called For His Ouster as GOP Leader, Mitch McConnell Says He Would Support Him in 2024

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum that he would back Donald Trump in 2024 — just hours after the former president called for his removal as Senate Minority Leader.

MacCallum asked McConnell about Trump’s criticism, noting that the former president claimed the senator “has not done a great job.”

“Well, look, we’re looking in the future, not the past. If you want to see the future of the Republican Party, watch Tim Scott’s response to President [Joe] Biden last night,” McConnell said. “He’s the future. That’s where we’re headed. We’re not preoccupied with the past but looking forward.”

MacCallum then asked if he thinks Republicans listen to Trump and his thoughts on GOP leadership.

McConnell repeated the claim that the party is “focusing on the future, not the past.”

The Fox News anchor then touched on another comment Trump made during his interview with Maria Bartiromo: “100 percent I’m thinking about running” in 2024.

“You said that if he got the nomination you’d stand by him,” MacCallum asked. “Do you still say that today?”

“Well, I’m going to support the nominee of the Republican Party,” McConnell said. “I do predict, however, there’s going to be a robust competition for the nomination. I’ve got three or four members of the Senate who are going to be running for president in 2024, once that all sorts itself out, as the Republican leader of the Senate, obviously, I’ll be supporting the Republican nominee for president in 2024.”

