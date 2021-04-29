Trump Calls for Mitch McConnell’s Ouster as Leader of Republican Party

Former President Donald Trump has again called for Mitch McConnell’s removal as leader of the Senate Republicans, saying that McConnell “has not done a great job.”

During her Fox Business show Mornings with Maria Thursday, host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump for his thoughts on the 2022 midterm elections, in which 34 Senate seats are up for election.

“What are you expecting in the upcoming 2022 elections?” Bartiromo asked. “I know you’ve been spending time with Republicans going into the midterm elections. What do you anticipate?”

“I think we’re going to do very well,” Trump responded. “We need good leadership. Mitch McConnell has not done a great job. I think they should change Mitch McConnell.”

Trump’s comments Thursday were relatively mild compared to what he has recently said about McConnell.

In February, Trump called him a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack” (which was apparently an edited version of what Trump really wanted to say), and said that Republicans “will not win again” with if McConnell stayed in his leadership role.

In April, he blamed McConnell, at least in part, for the GOP’s Senate loss in Georgia saying that McConnell “handled” it “very incompetently,” and reportedly called McConnell a “dumb son of a bitch” and “stone cold loser” during a closed-door donor retreat at Mar-a-Lago.

McConnell, for his part, has reportedly laughed off Trump’s insults. He has also managed to criticize Trump for his actions relating to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while simultaneously absolving him of any responsibility for his role in the attack.

