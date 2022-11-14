‘How Many Illegals Voted?!’ Maria Bartiromo Rants About Midterms While Facing Billion-Dollar Lawsuit Over 2020 Claims

Maria Bartiromo is a co-defendant in one of the two billion-dollar defamation lawsuits Fox News is facing over its coverage of the 2020 election. But that hasn’t stopped the Fox Business anchor from continuing to suggest American elections are corrupted by fraud.

Bartiromo spoke with Congressman-elect John James on Monday, and asked the Michigan Republican how many undocumented immigrants voted in Arizona and elsewhere.

People are really disenfranchised by the fact that Election Day is no longer Election Day. I mean, here we are, five days and the ballots are still being counted in Arizona. What’s going on? Is there anything that you can do to get us back to where we were? And by the way, how many illegals voted in this election? My friend told me she went to go vote, and she said she had her ID. She says “here’s my ID.” They said “Put it away. Put it away. We don’t want to see your ID.” Why not?

Bartiromo did not provide any evidence for her claim beyond the anecdote about her friend. Arizona requires voters to confirm their identity with photo ID at their polling place.

James answered by speaking in favor of the need for voter identification.

“We need to make sure that our elections are free and fair, but we also need to make sure that only folks who are legally able to vote can vote,” he said. “I think that the government owes the people secure elections, and frankly, it is our job to make sure that folks have trust in their election. I am looking forward to making sure we do everything we can to make sure everyone legally able to vote can vote those who are not, can’t.”

Bartiromo thanked James for his time by telling him to “Tell the officials in Washington D.C. that, because right now, they’re trying to get illegals to vote in local elections.” The Fox anchor could be referring to the D.C. Council passing a bill allowing undocumented immigrants to vote in local elections.

Ever since the 2020 election, Bartiromo has been under public scrutiny for repeatedly pushing false claims in support of Trump’s efforts to undermine the results. Those claims prompted Fox News to air a fact-check of conspiracy theories about the election during her show. She was later named as a co-defendant in Smartmatic’s $2.7 lawsuit against Fox News and several of its top personalities.

Dominion Voting Systems is also suing Fox News for $1.6 billion for airing false claims about the company and its role in the 2020 election. Bartiromo was deposed in that lawsuit in September.

Fox has defended itself against the lawsuits in previous statements: “We are confident we will prevail as freedom of the press is foundational to our democracy and must be protected, in addition to the damages claims being outrageous, unsupported, and not rooted in sound financial analysis, serving as nothing more than a flagrant attempt to deter our journalists from doing their jobs.”

That said, judges have rejected both Fox efforts to have the Dominion and Smartmatic suits dismissed.

Watch above via Fox Business.

