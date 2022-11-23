Howard Stern Gushes About His Love for MSNBC While on MSNBC: ‘I Know the Whole Lineup’

In an extensive interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, SiriusXM host Howard Stern jawed about everything from his recent one-on-one with Bruce Springsteen to being a germaphobe to childhood trauma, and he made sure the interview didn’t end without him revealing what a fan he is of the very network he was on.

At the end of his interview with hosts Joe Scarborough and Willie Geist, the radio host told Scarborough he agrees with him politically on just about everything.

“I watch you guys every morning. I really enjoy the show. Oddly, I agree politically with almost everything Joe says. I don’t think there’s much difference there,” he said.

Stern also thanked MSNBC for giving him what he loves: 24/7 news. He also gave a shoutout to fresh network host Symone Sanders and revealed he’s no fan of Dateline repeats.

“By the way, I want to give a shoutout to MSNBC. Thank God you don’t play the old Datelines anymore on the weekends. I like news. I watch this channel exclusively for news. I tune out on the weekend. It’s like all news stuff. I’m watching old Datelines. I like when you guys are onI like news 24/7, and now I find I’m getting it,” he said. “I get Symone on the weekend. Big fan of hers. Symone coming on strong. What can I tell you? I know the whole lineup.”

Stern was promoting a tv special where he interviewed Springsteen and the Glory Days singer performed various songs. The sit-down will air on Sunday on HBO and will also be available through HBO Max. Stern returned to the SiriusXM Manhattan offices for the first time in more than two years to chat with Springsteen. On Morning Joe, the radio host opened about about his fear of germs and getting Covid, saying he prefers his home studio.

