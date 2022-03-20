Kid Rock believes he cannot be canceled.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson which will air in full on Monday and was previewed on Fox & Friends Sunday, the 51-year-old rocker boasted that he is immune to cancellation.

“Why haven’t you been canceled?” Carlson asked. “Like, people aren’t allowed to say what they think. You are.”

“I am uncancelable,” Kid Rock said.

“Why’s that?” Carlson replied.

“‘Cause I don’t give a f*ck,” Kid Rock said, laughing.

Billboard recently published a list of just some of the things for which Kid Rock has come under fire over the years. Among his many controversies, Kid Rock has regularly displayed the confederate flag on stage at his shows, made numerous racist and homophobic statements, and made sexist attacks against Beyonce, Oprah and Taylor Swift to name a few.

Yet Kid Rock — a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump — believes that because he does not have corporate sponsors, he is protected from any fallout over controversial incidents.

“I’m not in bed with any big corporate things at the end of the day,” he said. “There’s nobody I’m beholden to. No record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com