Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer — who served as White House press secretary under former President George W. Bush — told President Donald Trump not to show up for next week’s debate with Joe Biden if he still tests positive for Covid-19, declaring, “I don’t care who you are in life.”

After Fox News’ Harris Faulkner claimed on Outnumbered that Trump — who tested positive for Covid-19 last week — “has said even if he has Covid” he “would still show up” for the debate, Fleischer shook his head and said, “It goes without saying, if you have Covid you don’t go.”

“I mean it’s not more complicated than that. This is how all of us should live our lives. If you test positive, you’ve got to be respectful about all of those around you,” Fleischer declared, adding, “I don’t care who you are in life, president, a principal at a school, anybody in any walk of life, you stay home. You quarantine.”

“It’s particularly the case when you’re the president and people look to you for an example,” he continued. “I hope he’s going to be over it by then, I hope he won’t test positive, I hope his doctor gives him the clearance not only for his sake, for the country’s sake, but for the sake of those who will be at the event with him including Vice President Biden and the Secret Service and everybody.”

“But it’s a simple matter, in my mind, and I hope everybody’s mind including the president’s. If you still test positive, you quarantine and you stay home,” Fleischer concluded.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has also said it’s not safe for Trump or “anybody else, anywhere or anyone he interacts with,” if the president turns up to the debate with Covid-19, while Biden himself declared, “I think if he still has covid, we shouldn’t have a debate.”

The next presidential debate between Trump and Biden is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Oct. 15 in Miami, Florida, with C-SPAN Political Editor and Senior Executive Producer Steve Scully as moderator.

