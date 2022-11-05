‘I Have Some Good News!’ Megyn Kelly and Dana Loesch Taunt ‘Karen’ Tiffany Cross Over Getting Canceled: ‘Pooor Tiffany’

“Joy oh joy!” said Megyn Kelly on Friday celebrating the ouster of MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross with guest Dana Loesch. The Cross Connection host, whom they described as a racist “Karen,” was abruptly dropped in a shocking shake-up that spawned rumors, gloating, and plenty of backlash on social media.

The news that Tiffany Cross has been cut from MSNBC’s line-up was met with smack talk and grave-stomping on social media and conservative media outlets. There was also a fierce backlash against the decision from fans, celebrities, and fellow journalists.

There were few discussions of “cancel culture” as a subject from either group, but Cross was canceled, Mediaite learned from sources, over her on-air commentary.

Megyn Kelly took maybe the most personal satisfaction among the reactions, when she released a video on YouTube celebrating the news.

“I have some good news. I have some good news,” said Kelly. “Tiffany Cross, the most racist person in all of television and in particular on MSNBC, just got fired.”

“Pooor Tiffany,” she said in a mocking tone. After going through a brief recounting of some of Cross’s past commentary, Kelly added, “So, joy oh joy. Tiffany Cross is gone!”

Kelly and Cross have clashed many times before and, as Kelly notes in her farewell video, she recently called Cross a “dumbass” over her take on Tua Tagovailoa‘s concussion. Last year, Cross referred to Kelly as a “blackface connoisseur” and bully over Kelly’s comments about Naomi Osaka.

Like Cross, Kelly was also canceled by NBC over comments she made. In her case, as Cross has referenced many times, her remarks about blackface in Halloween costumes.

Cross spoke out Saturday about NBC’s decision to cancel her show so close to the midterm election in a statement citing a “racial reckoning.”

“We see that with progress there is always backlash,” she said. “Now is not the time to retreat to politics or Journalism as usual.”

For her part, guest Dana Loesch noted in the full clip that she had to “really think hard and remember who” Cross is, but added that she can understand why the network would cut ties.

“It’s kind of hard to sell ads on, you know, some Karen screaming about, you know, all of these grievances that she sees everywhere that don’t actually exist, and she doesn’t even have her facts straight on half of it all the time, or any of it all the time,” she said.

Loesch was on with Kelly for Friday’s show to discuss the upcoming midterm elections, and discussed comments from MSNBC’s Michael Beschloss this week that there are only days until America faces a “brutal authoritarian system.”

Loesch compared the comments to the famous “bed intruder” clip that became an autotune sensation years ago.

Watch the clip above, via The Megyn Kelly Show.

