‘I Will Tell You Why You’re Wrong’: Sunny Hostin Goes After Alyssa Farah Griffin in Tense ‘View’ Clash On Trump’s Legal Fate

Sunny Hostin battled co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin on The View over Donald Trump’s likelihood of going to prison following his arraignment in Manhattan.

The View started things off on Wednesday by discussing the 34 felony charges the former president faces for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. Hostin predicted it would be easy to prosecute the case by tracking the financial transactions, and she defended Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s efforts to pursue the counts as felonies instead of misdemeanors.

Griffin, though, argued “two things can be true at once.”

“Yesterday was a bad day for Donald Trump, the first indicted former president,” she said. “I want to see this guy held accountable. This case is not taking Donald Trump down.”

“How do you know that?” Hostin asked.

Griffin answered by referring to the lack of a conspiracy charge against Trump, and that even if he’s convicted, “every legal expert I’ve talked to has said [Trump’s penalty shall be] most likely a fine and probation.”

“I’ll tell you why you’re wrong as this legal expert,” Hostin interjected. “That is wrong! I will tell you why you’re wrong.”

Griffin shrugged off Hostin’s interruption by simply concluding “he’s not going to jail over this.” Meanwhile, Hostin declared that prosecutors have to carry on with the case against Trump because “you’re sending a message to the country” if he’s found guilty and “gets to go home scot-free.”

“It’s not scot-free!” Griffin retorted. “We’re just saying it’s going to be a fine and probation. It won’t be serving time necessarily.”

