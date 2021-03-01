Former CIA director John Brennan expressed dismay at his fellow white males for their incessant grievance mongering and fact-challenged complaints at the annual CPAC conference over the past weekend.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, Brennan offered up his apparently serious demographic shame in response to former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) calling out the event’s mostly white, male audience indulging in victimology and obsessing over “cancel culture.”

After host Nicolle Wallace asked the senator why CPAC attendees were so adamant about rewriting history about the Capitol insurrection on January 6th.

“Because they want to be the victims, not the perpetrators,” McCaskill replied. “I have never seen so many whiny white men calling themselves victims as I saw over the weekend at CPAC. These are all people that think they have a huge grievance from a position of significant privilege.”

McCaskill then hit at a number of false claims pushed during the Florida event, including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speculating that Speaker Nancy Pelosi turned down a request for readying National Guard reinforcements in the days before January 6th.

“So it has really become the norm for the new Republican Party that lying is just peachy keen,” she concluded. “I can’t believe the majority of America is going to accept that especially if we remain vigilant about pointing out what the facts are.”

In addition, CPAC 2021 also featured former President Donald Trump, who continued to push his “big lie” election fraud conspiracy. What’s more, one of Trump’s former campaign aides complained about the GOP’s “era of the lovable loser,” the crowd railed against being mandated to wear masks indoors, and some CPAC speakers unleashed outrage over the alleged cancellation of The Muppets — which was factually incorrect — and the gender-less rebranding of the Mr. Potato Head toy line.

“To Claire’s point, I’m increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days with what I see other white males say,” a deadpan Brennan said in response, prompting an outburst of laughter from the MSNBC host.

“With very few exceptions, like [Sen.] Mitt Romney, [Rep.] Liz Cheney, [Rep.] Adam Kinzinger, there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity,” Brennan continued. “So they’ll continue to gaslight the country the way Donald Trump did. The fact this has such security and safety implications for the American public and for the members of Congress, again, as Claire said, it is just a disgusting display of craven politics that should have no place in the United States in 2021.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

