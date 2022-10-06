‘I’m Pro-Life’: Kanye West Wears Lanyard of Baby’s Ultrasound in Interview With Tucker Carlson

Kanye West expressed his pro-life views Thursday during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson and wore a lanyard featuring a baby’s ultrasound.

Carlson introduced a prerecorded interview with the rapper and fashion mogul. He said people often attempt to portray West as “crazy,” and said he did not come to that conclusion after visiting with him in Los Angeles.

The transcript for the opening of their interview reads as follows:

CARSLON: So you just came from Paris Fashion Week, you just landed and the lanyard is still on from it and there’s a photograph on it, what is that? WEST: It’s a photograph of a baby’s ultrasound. CARLSON: You designed that? Why, what does that mean? WEST: It just represents life. I’m pro-life. CARLSON: So you wear it as a badge, what kind of response do you get? And amen, I agree. WEST: I don’t care about people’s response as I care about the fact that there is more Black babies being aborted than born in New York City at this point. 50% of Black death in America is abortion. I don’t care about people’s responses, I perform for an audience of one and that is God.

Carlson commended West for standing up for his beliefs and asked him when he began to feel the need to speak out about his views.

West responded he felt compelled to speak out when former President Donald Trump first announced his candidacy in 2015:

I think I started to really feel this need to express myself on another level when Trump was running for office and I liked him. And every single person in Hollywood from my ex-wife, to my mother-in-law, to my manager at that time, to my so-called friends and handlers around me told me that if I said I liked Trump that my career would be over, and my life would be over.

