‘I’m Worried For Her’: Fox’s Harris Faulkner Points Out Recent Kamala Harris Gaffes Including ‘Counting The Letters Of AI’

Fox News pointed out Vice President Kamala Harris‘ recent gaffes, calling them “word salad” and prompting Harris Faulkner to declare, “I’m worried for her.”

Fox rolled tape on Harris saying, “The issue of transportation is fundamentally about just making sure that people have the ability to get where they need to go.”

“Hmmm. But wait, there’s more,” said Kayleigh McEnany, pointing to the vice president’s tweet claiming “the majority of domestic flights do not have accessible restrooms.”

The majority of domestic flights do not have accessible restrooms. This is absolutely unacceptable. Our Administration will soon announce a solution to help end this inequity. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 11, 2023

McEnany responded by saying, “Every domestic flight I’ve been on has had accessible restrooms — trust me, I change my kids in them.”

Lastly, they rolled tape on Harris explaining about artificial intelligence:

“I think the first part of this issue that should be articulated, AI is kind of a fancy thing,” Harris said. “First of all, it’s two letters. It means, Artificial Intelligence.”

“She is off track, and I think we know this even from a president who has historically low approval ratings,” Faulkner said of the 41% approval rating. “So, it doesn’t really matter now what she says as much as what she does. What is she doing to change the opinion of Americans? And if she ends up running in Biden’s place and for some reason he doesn’t run — is there enough time for her to turn this ship around?”

“And, you know, she’s counting the letters of AI and telling the rest of us that there are only two letters,” she added. “I’m worried for her.”

“I am too, I am too,” McEnany agreed. “As a former colleague reminded me, VP has only two letters, as well.”

“It stands for Vice President,” quipped Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen.

“Thank you for clearing that up,” mocked Faulkner.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com