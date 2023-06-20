‘Incoherent, Incriminating and Stupid’: Joe Scarborough Torches Trump’s Fox News Interview On Docs Case

Joe Scarborough was less than impressed with former President Donald Trump’s curious defense of his alleged possession of classified documents given to Fox News anchor Bret Baier.

Baeir challenged Trump on the details revealed in a recently unsealed indictment regarding criminal charges he’s facing and an audio tape that purports to reveal Trump boasting about having a classified document that he admitted he could no longer declassify because he was no longer president.

Fox News analyst Brit Hume said that Trump’s explanation verged on “incoherent,” a clip of which was shown to Morning Joe viewers before Scarborough jumped in.

It was incoherent and I must say incoherent, incriminating and stupid. And I say that by saying Donald Trump actually wants people to believe that In his transcript he’s looking at a document and telling an aide, I can’t declassify this now. I could have declassified it when I was president of the United States, but I can’t now. And then later in the interview, why? Why in 2022, he lost the election in 2020 and 2022. Why did he hide the documents? Because he had golf shirts, clothing, pants and shoes inside cases with nuclear nuclear information, war plans against Iran. And some of America’s greatest vulnerabilities are all in there with Mar a Lago golf shirts.

Elise Jordan and Richard Haass each followed up by mocking Trump’s claim that his boxes contained golf shirts along side possible documents, but Scarborough brought back the grave and criminal tone of the matter.

“This was a grave, grave lack of judgment, which is criminal,” Scarborough said, adding that “two tiers of justice” claim by many Republicans defending Trump by calling this investigation merely a political endeavor. Scarborough insisted that the actions alleged “would be criminal for anybody else who did this.”

Watch above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com