Congressman Justin Amash, the former Republican who left the GOP to become an independent earlier this year, spoke on the House floor this afternoon in favor of impeachment.

Amash has publicly supported impeaching President Donald Trump and has called out Republicans for their opposition:

Conservatives will someday face the horrible truth that the Republican Party fought so hard to justify and excuse an amoral and self-serving president, and what he gave them in return was bigger government and erosion of the principles and values they once claimed to cherish. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) December 18, 2019

“I come to this floor not as a Democrat, not as a Republican, but as an American,” Amash said today. “Who cares deeply about the Constitution, the rule of law, and the rights of the people.”

He said that fundamentally impeachment is about “maintaining the integrity of the office of the presidency”:

“The Constitution described such conduct as high crimes and misdemeanors because it pertains to high office and relates to the misuse of that office. We need not rely on any other branch or body to endorse our determinations. We have the sole power of impeachment. In Federalist No. 65, Alexander Hamilton wrote that high crimes and misdemeanors ‘are those offenses which perceive for the misconduct of public men or in other words from the abuse or violation of some public trust. They are of a nature which may with peculiar propriety be denominated political as they relate chief to injuries done immediately to the society itself.’ President Donald J. Trump has violated the public trust by using his high office to solicit the aid of a foreign power, not for the benefit of the United States of America, but instead for his personal and political gain. His actions reflect precisely the type of conduct the framers of the Constitution intended to remedy through the power of impeachment and it is our duty to impeach him. I yield back.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

