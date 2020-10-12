Fox News anchor Chris Wallace and contributor Trey Gowdy became entangled in a heated debate over comparisons between Judge Merrick Garland and Judge Amy Coney Barrett, and whether the Republican Party is engaging in civics or “pure politics” by trying to push Barrett’s confirmation through just before the election.

During Fox News’ coverage of Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Wallace asked Gowdy, “Is it civics that the Republicans blocked the Merrick Garland nomination 269 days before the election and they’re pushing this one through now 22 days, or is it pure politics?”

Gowdy replied, “It’s pure, raw politics. But also what is pure, raw politics is the one Republican who’s actually done what most of us want to see, which is treat Supreme Court justices fairly, is Lindsey Graham who voted for Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, and the reward for that is a historic level of money pouring in to try to kick him out of the Senate.”

“So yeah, it’s politics, but it may be nice if everyone engaged in civics,” he added.

Wallace interrupted, “One quick thing in response. I agree with you… I agree with you on that, and look I agree the whole system is messed up and the politics is out of control.”

“Having said that, it was Lindsey Graham who in 2018 or 2019 at a forum said, ‘Look, if there is a nomination in the final year after the primaries start in 2020 for Donald Trump I will not bring it up before my committee,’ and he even said, ‘Mark the tape and hold me to account on that,'” Wallace continued. “So he has flipped entirely.”

“And so has every Democrat…” Gowdy shot back.

The two then started to argue over each other before Fox News Chief Anchor Bill Hemmer cut them off, declaring, “Gentleman. Wait a minute here. We are debating history, okay? From four years ago.”

“Today in 2020, you’ve got a leading candidate in Joe Biden who has been asked repeatedly over the past several weeks whether or not he would pack the court if he won, and he’s yet to even provide an answer, and we are still waiting on that day after day,” Hemmer concluded. “So that’s where we are in 2020.”

Watch above via Fox News.

