Jacqui Heinrich Hits Biden For Snubbing D-Day Two Years in a Row: ‘They Gave a Proclamation on National Ocean Month’

Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich hit the Biden administration for ignoring the invasion of northern France for a second straight year on Monday.

People across the world honored veterans of Operation Overlord on the 78th anniversary of a day thousands of men breached Hitler’s Atlantic Wall.

A memorial service was held in Normandy, France Monday morning. Throughout the day, the 4,414 American soldiers who died fighting the German war machine on June 6, 1944 were honored.

For a second straight year, President Joe Biden did not mark the day through an official proclamation.

On Special Report, Heinrich noted the silence from the White House on D-Day during an interview with Bret Baier.

Baier noted the significance of the date, and asked Heinrich if she had heard anything from the president.

Heinrich reported Biden routinely recognizes special dates, events, or months through proclamations:

Nothing from the president or from the White House, and it’s actually the second year in a row for that. And it is not like this White House doesn’t issue statements frequently. On May 31, they gave a proclamation on National Ocean Month, also a proclamation on National Home Ownership Month and a proclamation on Great Outdoors Month. This is something that all the previous past presidents Bush, Obama, and Trump all acknowledged in some form during their first year in office, but two years in a row, no statement from president Biden.

Baier responded, “That’s quite something.”

The White House did not issue a proclamation last year for D-Day, per a search of the White House website.

Snopes confirmed, “Claims that Biden had failed to acknowledge or commemorate the D-Day landings in 2021 were accurate. As a result, we are issuing a rating of ‘True.'”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com