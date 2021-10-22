Jake Tapper Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene: House Floor Tirade Suggests She Has ‘Real Issues’

Jake Tapper blasted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her House floor tirade, suggesting she has “real issues.”

On Thursday, Greene and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) got into a brief yet heated screaming match on the House floor during the Steve Bannon criminal contempt vote.

Tapper, however, did not view it as a “screaming match,” explaining that, “Congressman [Jamie Raskin] and Congresswoman Cheney are talking on the floor and, according to my sources, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Congresswoman Greene goes over to them and she starts screaming at them.”

“And, look, I’m not a licensed psychologist, I don’t know her, but her behavior suggests somebody that has real issues, that is not tethered to reality or basic standards of decent behavior,” Tapper added while on Friday’s edition of New Day. “We have seen video of her screaming at David Hogg from the Parkland High School after the shooting; this is before she was a congresswoman.”

Tapper went on to note that Greene and Cheney represent the two sides of the Republican Party, questioning which fraction they ultimately looking to emulate.

“You have Marjorie Taylor Greene who is somebody who engages in all sorts of dog-whistle politics, conspiracy theories,” he said. “And I think Cheney mentioned the Jewish space lasers thing in their back and forth, but in all honesty, Marjorie Taylor Greene on Facebook was suggesting that wealthy Jewish-Americans were using laser technology to cause fires in California for some financial incentive.”

Tapper went on to call the conspiracy theory as “deranged” and “anti-Semitic,” adding, “Yet that is somebody with whom many Republicans are siding.”

“Kevin McCarthy has chosen the Marjorie Taylor Greene direction, that is the MAGA direction, that is the Donald Trump direction, that is the election lie direction, that is the, ‘We are not going to care if people are engaged in racist anti-Semitic conspiracy theory politics.’ That’s fine. And Liz Cheney provides the alternative view,” he said. “I look at what happened on the floor of the House as much more significant than just a squabble or just one congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene, yelling at two people who are just having a conversation.”

“This is the choice for the Republican Party. I don’t know that they realize that. I think a lot of them think there is some sort of third option,” he continued. “There isn’t. It is Cheney or Marjorie Taylor Greene, and I guess the question, for all the members out there, which one are you going to follow?”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com