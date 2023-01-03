Jake Tapper Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘The Voice of Reason’ Amid Speakership Fight That Jonah Goldberg Dubs ‘A Fecal Festival’

Jake Tapper doled out some rare accolades to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday after the House failed to choose a speaker after voting three times.

Greene is backing Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for the post, which is currently being denied to him by nearly two dozen Republicans. McCarthy has been unable to muster the 218 votes necessary in a full House, which the GOP narrowly controls 222-212.

Greene lashed out at the anti-McCarthy faction on Tuesday morning, telling reporters, “I am furious!”

As House members cast votes on the third ballot, Tapper and other CNN personalities offered commentary in real-time. Contributor Jonah Goldberg slammed the holdouts.

“They’re nihilists,” he said before ripping Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a leading anti-McCarthy voice. “Most of these guys are performative people. Matt Gaetz is an illiterate.”

Dana Bash asked Goldberg if the speakership drama speaks to a broader problem with the Republican Party.

“Isn’t this actually an illustration and indicative of what is happening more broadly nationally with the Republican Party?” she queried. “Not that there aren’t true conservatives and authentic Republicans who believe in that credo, but that they are being hijacked time and time again, election after election by this minority because that’s who comes out and votes in primaries and so forth.”

“I agree with that,” Goldberg responded. “We’ve heard this phrase which defies standards and practices, ‘s show’ or whatever. Let’s call it a fecal festival.”

“Oh, gross,” said one of the panelists off-camera.

“It is a hot mess,” Goldberg continued. “It is symbolic of the mess of the GOP. But look at the people who are opposed. It’s Marjorie Taylor Greene versus Lauren Boebert.”

“Right, Taylor Greene is the voice of reason here,” Tapper stated.

Goldberg replied by saying choosing sides in the speakership battle is like deciding whom to root for in the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

